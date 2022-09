Today Rakesh Roshan celebrating his birthday, we are showing you Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan's movies list. Watch Video.

Rakesh Roshan Birthday: Bollywood's ace director, actor, producer, and screenwriter, Rakesh Roshan, was born on September 6, 1949. Rakesh Roshan started his career with Mohan Kumar's movie 'Anjana' as an assistant director. He mostly played a supporting role in big-budget movies as a supporting actor. His debut movie was 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani' in the year 1970. Rakesh Roshan was popular for his direction. He is the proud father of superstar Hrithik Roshan. He directed Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and other movies, and Hrithik Roshan play the main lead in all the movies. Today on his birthday, we are showing you his movies with Hrithik Roshan. Watch Video.