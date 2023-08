Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut's impeccable style and stunning outfits are perfect for making a statement on Rakhi 2023. Watch the video to recreate the celebrity looks.

Rakhi 2023: Raksha Bandhanis round the corner. This special celebration calls for a special dressing! On this auspicious day, nothing gets more exciting than marking the traditional festivities by getting the ethnic way. And it's the perfect time to do it in a Bollywood style. The festival celebrating the bond of brother and sister was marked in full spirits in B-town. Every year, celebrities namely Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Suhana-Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim and Katrina Kaif among others spread love on social media with their hearty wishes.When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut never disappoint! Their impeccable style and stunning outfits are perfect for making a statement on Rakhi. From Madhuri's graceful sarees to Kangana's bold and edgy ensembles, these celeb-inspired outfits will make you feel like a true fashionista. So go ahead, channel your inner diva and slay this Rakhi with these glamorous looks.In the video, we have listed some easy-to-replicate ethnic outfit ideas shared by B-Town beauties that you should try this Raksha Bandhan too. Watch video.