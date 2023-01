Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, were spotted praying at Mumbai's Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif. She was praying for her mother's speedy recovery. Let's watch the video and know more.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani pray at dargah: Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, were spotted praying at Mumbai's Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif. This is the first time Rakhi made a public appearance following her marriage to Adil around this time. Rakhi was snapped in a pink and yellow dress. She also disclosed the reason for their visit; she said she was praying for her mother's speedy recovery. Let's watch the video and know more. Watch videos.