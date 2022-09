Rakhi Sawant has once again been captured with her boyfriend Adil Khan while doing a photoshoot for their upcoming song. Watch the video to know more. Watch Video.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan's upcoming song photoshoot: The one who is been famous for her bold personality, and controversial statements Yes, we are talking about Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant is a well-known personality and has a huge fan following. She has once again been captured with her boyfriend, Adil Khan while doing a photoshoot for their upcoming song. Right now she is facing health issues, but that can't stop her professional work. Her relationship with Adil Khan is not hidden; she has also talked about what Adil Khan wants from her, and now it's time to know whether she lives up to his expectations or not. Please watch the video to know more about their photoshoot and upcoming song.