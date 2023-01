Rakhi Sawant grieves the loss of her mother, who passed away after battling a brain tumor and cancer. The farewell was held at Municipal Christian cemetery in Andheri West with husband Adil Khan and brother by her side. Watch Entertainment videos.

Rakhi Sawant's Mother, Jaya, is no more: Sad news for Rakhi Sawant as she mourns the loss of her mother, Jaya, who had been battling a brain tumor and cancer for several years. Her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, confirmed the news. Rakhi revealed her mother's illness while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. The actress, along with her husband and brother, was seen at the Municipal Christian cemetery in Oshiwara, Andheri West for the last rites. It was an emotional farewell for the family as they said goodbye to Jaya. Rakhi's fans and followers are sending their condolences during this difficult time.