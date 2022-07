View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In a recent video of that has hit the internet, she reveals that her boyfriend Adil has bought a flat in Dubai and he is planning to buy 10 more flats as the real estate is cheaper there. This has left netizens in a tizzy. Many are trolling her for the claim. She says that buy 3 apartments in India is equivalent to buying 10 apartments in Dubai. A netizen wrote, "My whole life has been a lie. Chalo Dubai.. saste flats hai. Yaha 1 flat lene se achha hai Dubai mai 3 lelu. My whole life has been a lie. Chalo Dubai.. saste flats hai. Yaha 1 flat lene se achha hai Dubai mai 3 lelu. " Another one wrote, "What nonsense in Dubai it's very expensive to buy flats." Check out the reactions below: Also Read - Nayanthara tightly cuddles hubby Vignesh Shivan in THESE latest pictures; their love will give you butterflies [View Here]

