Rakhi Sawant got emotional doing her first Umrah in Mecca with her friends, days after being in the headlines for her feud with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Watch video.

Rakhi Sawant, the bold and vivacious Bollywood actress, has recently completed her Umrah in Mecca, she took to social media to share heartfelt videos, giving us a glimpse into her spiritual experience.In these videos, Rakhi Sawant can be seen expressing her deep emotions and reflecting on the significance of this pilgrimage. Her genuine and raw moments of introspection have resonated with her fans and followers, as they witness a different side of the actress. Many videos of the actress from the destination have been going viral on social media. Amidst this, she also shared a video wherein she can be seen crying profusely while praying to the Almighty. Many netizens found it inappropriate and brutally trolled her. Rakhi Sawant has been linked to several individuals from the entertainment industry, and her relationships have often made headlines.In 2021, Rakhi Sawant ended all speculations of her marriage with a ‘mystery man’ after she entered Bigg Boss 15 with her husband, Ritesh Singh. However, she announced their split on Instagram after she got to know about Ritesh’s ongoing marriage and kids.Watch video to know more.