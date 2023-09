Rakhi Sawant stuns in a bold fashion choice, donning a red abaya and crown, showcasing her transformed avatar after her return from Umrah.

Rakhi Sawant made a jaw-dropping fashion statement at an award ceremony, revealing her transformed avatar after her spiritual journey to Umrah. The diva turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet, wearing a striking red abaya adorned with intricate details. The flowing garment exuded elegance and grace, perfectly complemented by the regal crown she wore atop her head. Rakhi's bold fashion choice showcased her newfound sense of spirituality and inner strength. Her radiant smile and confident demeanor captured the attention of onlookers, who couldn't help but admire her stunning transformation. Rakhi Sawant continues to push boundaries and make waves in the entertainment industry, leaving everyone in awe of her unique style and fearless attitude.Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan are currently ruling the headlines. Attacks and counter attacks are being made as both of them are throwing serious allegations against each other. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan were allegedly married and after tons of melodrama and visit to jail, he conducted a press-conference where he made several claims and allegations against Rakhi Sawant. Later, she too spoke to the media and talked about her broken relationship.