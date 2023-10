EXCLUSIVE : In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her mom's untimely death due to Adil Durrani. Her husband Adil’s parents behavior toward her, that she is non-Muslim, and that they will not accept her ever. What she has gone through to maintain her marriage. She got teary-eyed while expressing her painful story of a broken marriage and that she had suffered domestic violence and physical assault. She even asked about Adil's aim to marry her and that she converted to Islam to get married to him. She has also revealed that Adil takes some pills to have sex with men and women. He has taken a lot of money from her, and even her best friend, Rajshree, betrayed her. Rakhi went on to say that she's called the drama queen of the industry, but the drama she does is to support herself and her family financially. She doesn't wear such clothes intentionally because she's not the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan or Anil Kapoor. Rakhi expresses that one day she wants to get married to a man like actress Sana Khan's husband Mufti Anas. She even talked about her first marriage with Ritesh, which lasted for a month. Because when she came out of the famous reality show 'Bigg Boss' and learned about his marriage and kids, she left him immediately because she didn't want to break someone's home and live a happy life herself.