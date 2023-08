Rakhi Sawant returns from Mecca and insists the paparazzi to address her as Fatima from now onwards. It is the name Rakhi got after her marriage with Adil Durrani against whom she has been levying some serious accusations.

Rakhi Sawant is right now going through the biggest tragedy of her life and that is heartbreak, her ex husband Adil Durrani has been making strong accusations against her and the sad part is that Sherlyn Chopra and her friend Rajshree too have joined hands with Adil and stood in support of him and have been mocking Rakhi Sawant, the actress went to next level to up scale the drama and visited Mecca Medina to seek blessings of Allah and after her return she refuses to call herself Rakhi but Fatima the name that she announced after getting married to Adil Durrani, Rakhi aka Fatima gets a warm welcome at the airport and the fans showered with all the flowers and garlands and this shows that she is the real entertainment queen. Rakhi was accused of creating fake pregnancy news by Adil and making her nude videos and more, while Rakhi slammed him, claiming she had her fibroids surgery done and hasn't removed her uterus, and mentioned that he has spoiled her life and used her to gain publicity. While Adil calls Rakhi the biggest mistake of his life.