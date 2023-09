Rakhi Sawant has recently expressed her frustration towards Gauahar Khan. This incident has sparked a heated debate among fans and followers of both celebrities. Watch the video to know more.

Rakhi Sawant is making headlines once again with her fiery response to Gauahar Khan. In a recent interview, Rakhi didn't hold back and slammed Gauahar with her epic clapback. She didn't mince her words, leaving everyone stunned. The feud between Rakhi and Gauahar has been brewing for a while now, and it seems like Rakhi has had enough. Rakhi's response was filled with passion and intensity. She didn't shy away from expressing her true feelings and made sure her words packed a punch. It's clear that Rakhi is not one to be messed with, and she proved it once again with her powerful response. The Bollywood industry is no stranger to controversies and feuds, but Rakhi's fiery words have taken it to a whole new level.