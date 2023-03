Malaika Arora, a popular Bollywood celebrity, has faced online trolling for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and her walking style. Rakhi Sawant recently imitated Malaika's walk in a viral video. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Malaika Arora's Walk: Malaika Arora, a well-known figure in Bollywood, has gained recognition for her glamour and dancing skills. Despite being 49 years old, she still looks stunning. Unfortunately, she has been subject to online trolling for various reasons. Her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, who is younger than her, has been a topic of discussion in the past, and recently, she was criticized for her walking style. Rakhi Sawant, a controversial figure, was seen mocking Malaika's walking style in a viral video while wearing a body-hugging outfit, which has attracted a lot of attention on social media.