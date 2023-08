Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani held a press conference and revealed shocking details about the actress. Now Rakhi Sawant has also given her reply to all the allegations, watch the video to know more.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani are currently making headlines for multiple reasons .In a recent press conference Rakhi stated that there’s no truth in whatever Adil Khan Durrani has said so far as she shared her side of the story. She said that Adil told her that he would prove her wrong in front of the entire media and the world.Rakhi said that she and Adil were married in 2022 and that they had a judicial marriage and nikkah within three months of the first meeting. She further disclosed that Adil warned her not to discuss their marriage since it would be problematic for him. But later Rakhi on her social media revealed their nikkah.But things turn worse soon after their wedding, Adil was first detained by the Mumbai police on February 7, following a complaint filed by Rakhi accusing him of fraud and cheating.Adil Khan returned to Mumbai after serving his time in Mysore jail for five months. After arriving, he told the media that he would hold a press conference to share his side of the story, and today Rakhi has also reacted to this allegations. Watch the video to know more.