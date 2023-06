Dancer-actor Rakhi Sawant recently had a 'break up party' near her residence. Watch the video to know more .

Dancer-actor Rakhi Sawant recently had a 'break up party' near her residence. She was seen grooving to the beats of dhol happily. Rakhi looked gorgeous in a red embroidered lehenga choli along with traditional jewellery. The actress informed shutterbugs about her divorce proceedings and said, 'Finally mera divorce ho raha hai, or ye break up party hai meri. Log sad hotey hain lekin min khush hongi.'