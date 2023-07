Rakhi Sawant is back in Mumbai and paps caught her in her usual element at the airport . Watch the video.

Rakhi Sawant is back in Mumbai and paps caught her in her usual element at the airport . Sporting a lime green crop top with jeans and pink jacket with which she covered her face , Rakhi told everyone her reason for not sporting 'chappals'. She said , "Meri mannat hai...mein Sri Lanka , Dubai se without chappal aayi hoon. Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaye , tab tak mein chappal nahi pehnungi. Mere bhai hain woh.