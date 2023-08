Rakhi Sawant's best friend Rajshree recently shared some shocking stories about Rakhi that will leave you astonished. From her controversial feuds to her bold statements, Rajshree reveals it all. Watch the video.

Rakhi Sawant is currently ruling the headlines with her accusations and controversies with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. As Adil returned to Mumbai, he made many shocking statements about Rakhi and to counter him, she too organised a press conference making big revelations. Now, Rakhi's close friend Rajshree has filed a police complaint against her.Rajshree has said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzi. Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 this year after Rakhi Sawant leveled charges against him related to fraud, extramarital affairs and more.Adil, who is out of jail now, also accused Rakhi of lying and her claims of miscarriage. He claimed that the actress cannot get pregnant and that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Watch the video the know more.