Rakhi Sawant filed a police complaint against her husband: Rakhi Sawant has filed a police complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani for allegedly hitting her and stealing money and jewelry from her flat. Adil has been arrested by Mumbai police. Rakhi collapsed outside the police station after making the complaint. Her brother, Rakesh Sawant, has accused Adil of attempting to murder Rakhi and trying to kill her multiple times to take away her wealth. Rakesh claims he became aware of Adil's behavior after the death of their mother. The incident has caused a stir in the media and is under investigation by the police. Watch Videos.