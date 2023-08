Adil Khan Durrani makes shocking allegations against Rakhi Sawant. In a press conference, he also said that Rakhi Sawant was the biggest mistake of his life. Watch the video.

Adil Durrani, the ex-husband of Bollywood's sensational and outspoken actress Rakhi Sawant, has broken his silence and come forward with a series of shocking revelations about their tumultuous marriage and the controversies that surrounded it.In the press conference he made multiple allegations on her. Adil repeatedly said during the press conference that Rakhi was having an extramarital affair with her ex-husband. He began by briefly introducing himself, saying, "I'm a simple businessman from Mysore." He said, "After Rakhi returned from London, I learned Rakhi was in contact with Ritesh,". He used to call and text her, and I saw it. Ritesh said to Rakhi, "Ye jo 7 din hum UK mein bitaya bohot achha tha," which I overheard. Bigg Boss Marathi mein chali gayi . He continued by saying that it was at that point that he discovered Rakhi and Ritesh were still legally married and still together. Watch video.