Internet sensation Rakhi Sawant, who recently came back to Mumbai after her first Umrah pilgrimage, has been making headlines due to her conflict with her ex-husband, Adil Khan. Rakhi was recently papped at Mumbai airport and was seen having a conversation with the paparazzi. In the viral video, Rakhi discussed the issues related to her marriage in detail. Rakhi even talks about the YouTube community and the YouTubers who have targeted her. She expresses her disapproval of YouTubers using her name to make money .She also mentioned her husband, Adil Khan. Rakhi has recently gone through some changes in her life, and since her return, she has been involved in various controversies. Some celebrities have accused her of making jokes related to religion. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani made their relationship public in 2022. Adil appeared in a bunch of interviews where he introduced himself as a businessman from Mysuru and Rakhi's boyfriend. The duo finally announced their wedding in January 2023, but things took an ugly turn between the couple, with Rakhi accusing Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence. For more information, please watch the video.