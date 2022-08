Today is Raksha Bandhan, a day to celebrate the love between brothers & sisters. Here are some of the best Bollywood films that you must enjoy with your siblings. watch the video.

We have all grown up watching Bollywood films. Bollywood films have made us realize the true value of relationships in our lives. We all love watching films with our families and special ones. Bollywood has been producing films based on love stories, friendships, action dramas comedy, and more and we have learned a lot from them. Every relationship is beautiful but siblings' bond is always special. The love between them is unconditional and the bond is unbreakable. Our love for our brother and sister is immense and at times we love to irritate them. Today on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan we will tell you about some superhit Bollywood movies that you can enjoy with your siblings. watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri