and are one of the coolest siblings in tinsel town. And as Raksha Bandhan 2022 is here, we spoke to Huma about her unbreakable bond with brother Saqib as time flies we aren't able to make the relationship in compared to our childhood days. While Huma feels that her bond has become stronger compared to their childhood days. Huma recalls her childhood bond and says she sued to hate Saqib as he was big a liar, but today things have changed and we know each other better. She even asked Saqib to bring a good gift for her this Raksha Bandhan.