Rock your Raksha Bandhan style with trendy cord sets and make a fashion statement. Watch the video to get inspired by your favorite celebrities on this festive season.

Imagine stepping into the festivities wearing a chic cord set that's bound to turn heads. Whether you prefer a vibrant color or a more subtle shade, there's a cord set out there that will perfectly match your personal style. Pair it with some statement accessories and you'll be ready to celebrate in style.

So, this Rakshabandhan, let's take inspiration from our beloved stars and make a fashion statement with trendy cord sets. Get ready to celebrate the bond of love and protection with your siblings in style. Cord sets have become a popular trend among celebrities, and these stylish ladies know how to rock them with grace and elegance. From Madhuri Dixit to Janhvi Kapoor, watch these cord set ideas and get inspired for your next fashion statement. Whether it's Madhuri's vibrant and colorful ensemble or Janhvi's chic and minimalist look, there are plenty of cord set ideas to suit your personal style.