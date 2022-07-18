Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar drops her BIRTHDAY special make up tutorial [watch video]

Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday special look video: Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 33rd Birthday today and the actress has shared a make-up tutorial video for her fans. Watch her stunning transformation video.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday special look video: Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar has recently shared a get ready with me edition on her Instagram in which She is seen transforming her look. Bhumi is looking gorgeous after the transformation. The actress turns 33 today and is celebrating her birthday. Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015. Since then she is known for her unconventional movie choices. She was appreciated for her true talent & beauty. Bhumi is one of the most glamorous actors in the Industry and People love to watch her films. Talking about her upcoming films the actress will be seen in Raksha Bandhan which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11. Bollywood life wishes Bhumi Pednekar a very happy and prosperous birthday. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri