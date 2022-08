Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan has released on the occasion of the festival that also stars Bhumi Pednekar. And the audience who has watched the film is going gaga over the simplicity of the film helmed by Anand L Rai.

's Raksha Bandhan has released on the occasion of the festival that also stars . And the audience who has watched the film is going gaga over the simplicity of the film helmed by . While in an exclusive interaction with Zee, Akshay said that the audience will definitely cry after watching the film and, " If they don't cry, I will cry. It is a very simple film", he insisted. Akshay also spoke about the negativity around the film as there was a boycott trend, to which, he said, " Jisko jo bolna hai Woh bola ha, may hath job ke bol sakta hu mat Karo, har industry Hindustan ki economy badhaane ke liye", he concluded.