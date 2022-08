The weekend is here and we have got something for you to make your weekend fun. Know about some Bollywood movies that are going to release on the OTT platforms & in the theatres this weekend.

Weekends are always special as it's the last working day for most of us. Our love for weekends is immense and we want to enjoy them to the fullest. Bollywood has constantly engaged us with its content and our love for Bollywood movies will never end. This year was great for all movie lovers as Bollywood has produced many films based on Action, Comedy, love stories, and more. Some films did a decent collection at the box office this year which shows that Bollywood can never disappoint us with its content. The weekend is here and we have something very interesting for you. In this video, we will let you know about some fascinating movies that are going to release on the OTT platforms and in the theatres this weekend. From Khuda Haafiz 2 to Indian Matchmaking Season 2, here is the list of movies that will make your weekend fun. Watch this video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri