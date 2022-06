View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to share a teaser video of his upcoming Raksha Bandhan. He shared it with the caption, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours!" Along with the same, he even shared the release date of the film. Raksha Bandhan will hit screens on August 11. Well, this date has already been blocked by . His film Laal Singh Chaddha that also stars is also going to release on August 11. So it is going to be clash of titans at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's last release Prithviraj Chauhan wasn't very well received by the audience. It tanked miserably at the box office. Let's see if Raksha Bandhan and a clash with Aamir Khan will put him back on track or not.