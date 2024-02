Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others snapped at the airport for the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor Jackky Bhagnani are going to get married soon. Both are getting married. Many Bollywood stars have come out to attend the couple's wedding. Recently Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport with his wife Mira Rajput. The airport look of both of them was worth seeing. Not only this, Ananya Panday was also seen in a casual avatar at the airport to attend the wedding. The actress was looking very beautiful in a co-ord set. Aditya Roy Kapur has also been spotted at the airport to attend the wedding. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were dating each other for a long time. Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will tie the knot today in Goa among his close friends and relatives. Many big Bollywood stars have arrived to attend their wedding. People are eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures. Check out the video for more info.