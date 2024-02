Newlyweds couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani snapped at the airport.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor Jackky Bhagnani have tied the knot. Their marriage was much talked about. The couple was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai today. The actress was looking very beautiful in a plain suit while Jackky Bhagnani was also looking very smart. The wedding video of both has been released and people are liking it a lot. Let us tell you that both of them had decided to get married after dating each other for a long time. Both of them were married in Goa amidst close friends and family members. Rakul Preet Singh wore a pastel colored lehenga in her wedding. The wedding look of the actress has also been liked by many people and has gone viral. Both were spotted at the airport and also gave gifts to the paps. For more information please watch the video.