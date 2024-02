Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows on February 21, 2024, the duo seeks Bappa's divine blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of grand wedding.

The Siddhivinayak Temple holds a special place in the hearts of many people. Located in Mumbai, it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings. Devotees from all walks of life visit this temple to seek blessings and offer prayers. Rakul and Jackky's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple signifies the importance they attach to their upcoming marriage. It's heartwarming to see them embracing their cultural and spiritual roots as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married on February 21, 2024, and they recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the divine blessings of Bappa before their grand wedding. Watch the video to know more.