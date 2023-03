Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma made heads turn as they walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The duo set the stage on fire with their stunning looks and effortless style. Watch Videos.

Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma on Ramp: Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma made heads turn as they walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The duo set the stage on fire with their stunning looks and effortless style. Rakul looked gorgeous in a white flowy gown with intricate embroidery, while Vijay sported a sharp black suit with a trendy twist. Their chemistry was evident as they walked hand in hand, commanding the attention of the audience. The show was a perfect blend of glamour and sophistication, and Rakul and Vijay left a lasting impression on everyone present. Their appearance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the event.