According to the latest buzz, the gorgeous actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Netizens are eagerly waiting for them to announce the wedding date, with many saying, "Ab to date batado" (Now, please announce the date). Rakul Preet Singh, known for her stunning performances in movies like "De De Pyaar De" and "Marjaavaan," has always managed to captivate her fans with her beauty and talent. And now, with wedding rumors swirling around, the excitement has reached a whole new level.

While the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, their adorable social media posts and public appearances have sparked speculations about their romance. Fans and well-wishers have been eagerly waiting for them to make it official and share the wedding details.

As the anticipation builds up, netizens have taken to social media to express their excitement and curiosity. With hashtags like #RakulJackkyWedding trending, fans are eagerly waiting for Rakul and Jackky to spill the beans and announce their wedding date.