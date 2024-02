Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's presence at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding would add an extra sparkle to the festivities.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently jetted off to Goa for the star-studded wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The power couple made quite the stylish entrance as they arrived at the wedding venue, setting the paparazzi abuzz

Rakul Preet Singh, the gorgeous actress, and Jackky Bhagnani, the talented actor and producer, tied the knot in a grand ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. The wedding festivities were filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

As always, Akshay and Twinkle proved to be the perfect couple, radiating love and happiness wherever they went.