Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently made their first media appearance after their grand wedding. The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning together. Their shaadi was a grand affair, and fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple. Rakul and Jackky have been in the spotlight for their amazing chemistry and their wedding was no exception. The media couldn't get enough of their adorable moments and stylish outfits. Watch the video to know more.