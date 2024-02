Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot, and it's attracting quite a crowd. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar ...

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot, and it's attracting quite a crowd. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Pulkit Samrat are jetting off to attend the wedding festivities. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Pulkit Samrat are jetting off to attend the wedding festivities. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Goa on Saturday evening with her parents. The Doctor G actress was spotted outside the airport premises with her parents. Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Rakul Preet Singh's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport as he flew out to Goa on the same day. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants.