Rakul Preet Singh, the bride-to-be, was spotted outside her husband-to-be's house on Valentine's Day. Fans must be thrilled to catch a glimpse of this special moment. The couple was initially supposed to marry in the Middle East, but changed their venue to India post PM Modi’s call to action, urging couples to choose India as their wedding and vacation destination. They switched their wedding destination mid-December last year despite planning a wedding abroad for six months. Rakul and Jackky chose Goa, according to the web portal, because it’s a sentimental choice for them.