Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known name in the industry. The actress has been seen playing powerful roles in many big Bollywood films. The actress remains in the headlines not only for her acting but also for her fashion, fitness, and personal life. Recently the actress was spotted at an event where she was seen in a black velvet corset top and black pants. This all-black look of the actress looked very stylish and beautiful. Perfect makeup was making this look even more special. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. For more information please watch the video.