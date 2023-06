Rakul Preet Singh's latest vacation pictures in a bikini will make your heart skip a beat [watch video]

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has raised the senses of people with her beach and bikini looks. Even before this, she has rocked many times with her bold looks. For more info watch the video.

Video Desk | June 3, 2023 8:17 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress recently posted pictures from her vacation which are going viral on the internet. The actress is looking amazing in a yellow bikini. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has raised the senses of people with her beach and bikini looks. Even before this, she has rocked many times with her bold looks. For more info watch the video.