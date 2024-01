22 January is a memorable day for India and Indians. The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a momentous occasion ...

22 January is a memorable day for India and Indians. The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a momentous occasion that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of people across the country. Today, the Pran Pratishtha program has been celebrated with great pomp in the Ram temple of Ayodhya. Pan India stars Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were also seen gracing the event. After the ceremony, Ram Charan expressed his happiness and said that it was a privilege for him to participate in this grand event. South star Chiranjeevi is also seen expressing his opinion. Not only this, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and pan India superstar Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and other artists were seen attending the consecration of Ram Temple. For more information please watch the video.