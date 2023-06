South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are blessed with a baby girl. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. Upasna was seen at a hospital last evening.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela as the couple has been blessed with a baby girl on June 20 in Hyderabad. The hospital shared the good news via medical bulletin that read, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023. The baby and mother are doing well." Fans have flooded the social media platforms with messages of congratulations and best wishes for Ram and Upasana.