Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday with a grand bash attended by celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, and her husband Gautam Kitchlu in Hyderabad. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Ram Charan's Birthday Bash: Ram Charan, one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, celebrated his 38th birthday with a grand bash in Hyderabad. The party was attended by several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda. Despite reports of RRR's Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani testing positive for Covid-19, he too graced the occasion. The event was marked by some stylish fashion statements, with Rajamouli sporting a printed shirt and pants, and Deverakonda donning an all-white look. Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu also made an appearance at the party. The event was a star-studded affair and a testament to the enduring popularity of Ram Charan in the industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.