Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on OTT in Hindi [Deets Inside]

Director SS Rajamouli's masterpiece RRR is ready to premiere on OTT platforms now. RRR stars south superstar Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Watch the video to know about the streaming platform and more. watch the video now.

RRR OTT Premiere: South star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt starrer film RRR is now finally ready to be released in Hindi. The much-awaited film RRR will premiere in Hindi on Netflix next month on June 2. Netflix India itself has given this information through its official Twitter account. So fans who missed out on watching this blockbuster in theatres, don't worry you can watch it on OTT now. Meanwhile, RRR will stream on Zee 5 in all other languages as well. For more information watch the video now.