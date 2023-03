Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday with a grand party in Hyderabad attended by family and celebrities. Wife Upasana Konidela, who is pregnant, stole the show in a beautiful blue dress. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela's double celebration: Ram Charan, one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, celebrated his 38th birthday in style with a grand party in Hyderabad. The event was attended by several celebrities and family members, who came together to wish the actor a happy birthday. Some of the notable guests at the party included Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya, among others. The paparazzi were also present at the venue, capturing the stars arriving in their best outfits. However, the highlight of the event was Ram's wife, Upasana Konidela, who looked stunning in a blue dress and proudly showed off her baby bump.