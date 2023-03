Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid stars in the South Indian film industry. Ram Charan is also known for his luxurious car collection, which includes a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 9.57 crore. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Ram Charan's swanky car collection: South Indian superstar Ram Charan has been making headlines lately after winning the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards for his song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR. With a net worth of Rs 1,370 crores, Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid stars in the South Indian film industry. He reportedly earns over Rs 3 crore per month and over Rs 30 crore per year. The actor charges around Rs 15 crore per movie, making him a sought-after talent in the industry. Apart from his acting career, Ram Charan is also known for his luxurious car collection, which includes a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 9.57 crore.