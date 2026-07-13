Ram Kapoor makes SHOCKING revelation on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa [Video]

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Ram Kapoor made a shocking revelation about his childhood. He shared that at age 13, while in boarding school, he was sexually abused. For years he kept it hidden, telling only his wife Gautami.

In an emotional moment, TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor made a shocking revelation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that left everyone in tears. For the first time on national television, Ram disclosed the biggest secret of his life. He revealed that at the age of 13, while at boarding school, he was the victim of sexual abuse. This trauma Ram had kept to himself for decades. Only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew this. Ram said from the outside his life looked totally normal but he carried that pain and guilt inside for years. What shocked viewers even more was that the person who abused him was also a teenager at the time. Watch the video to know more.