Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan jetted off to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Inauguration. A video of their departure has gone viral, capturing the attention and excitement of fans all over. Chiranjeevi, a legendary actor, and his talented son Ram Charan have always been adored by their fans. It's amazing to see them being a part of such a historic event and showing their support for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The viral video showcases their departure, and fans are absolutely thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars on this special occasion. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Amitabh and Abhishek were seen leaving Kalina Airport. The 'Don' actor was seen donning a white kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. Abhishek, on the other hand, kept it casual and wore a hoodie.