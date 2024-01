The Ram Mandir Inauguration is a momentous occasion that has captured the attention and excitement of people all over the ...

The Ram Mandir Inauguration is a momentous occasion that has captured the attention and excitement of people all over the country. One of the highlights of this event is the presence of our beloved Bollywood stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, along with other B-town celebrities. As they prepare to embark on their journey to Ayodhya, they have decked up in stunning traditional attire, adding an extra touch of elegance and grace to the occasion. The significance of this event goes beyond just the construction of the Ram Mandir. It is a celebration of unity, faith, and the rich cultural heritage of our country. The presence of these iconic celebrities not only adds glamour to the event but also serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted connection between Bollywood and the cultural fabric of India. As they fly to Ayodhya, fans and media alike are eagerly awaiting their arrival, capturing every moment of their journey.