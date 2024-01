Anupam Kher is all set to attend the special Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. He's jetting off to Ayodhya to be a part of this historic event.

The anticipation is running high as he jets off to be a part of this historic event. Anupam Kher, a renowned actor known for his incredible talent and passion, is set to witness the momentous occasion firsthand. Ayodhya, the holy city where Lord Ram's temple is being constructed, is buzzing with excitement and preparations. The city has undergone a remarkable transformation, with beautification projects and meticulous planning in place to ensure a grand celebration. It's truly awe-inspiring to see the dedication and devotion of the people involved. While some people have chosen not to attend the ceremony despite being invited, Anupam Kher's decision to be present reflects his deep reverence for Lord Ram and his unwavering faith. It's a testament to the significance of this event and the unity it represents.