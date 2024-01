As an actress known for her outspoken nature, Kangana Ranaut's attendance at the Prana Pratishtha ceremony further amplifies the attention and importance of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Kangana Ranaut's decision to jet off to Ayodhya demonstrates her deep-rooted faith in Lord Ram and her eagerness to be a part of this historic occasion. The Prana Pratishtha ceremony holds immense importance as it signifies the consecration and infusion of divine energy into the temple. By attending the ceremony, Kangana Ranaut not only shows her reverence for Lord Ram but also stands in solidarity with the millions of devotees who have eagerly awaited the realization of this long-cherished dream. Her presence adds a touch of glamour and brings attention to the cultural and spiritual significance of the event. As an actress known for her outspoken nature, Kangana Ranaut's attendance at the Prana Pratishtha ceremony further amplifies the attention and importance of the Ram Mandir inauguration. Her presence will undoubtedly create a buzz and inspire others to actively participate in the festivities.