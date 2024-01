Katrina Kaif, known for her grace and beauty, looked absolutely stunning in her traditional attire, exuding elegance and charm. And ...

Katrina Kaif, known for her grace and beauty, looked absolutely stunning in her traditional attire, exuding elegance and charm. And Vicky Kaushal, with his dashing looks, perfectly complemented her as they made their way to Ayodhya for this historic event. Their presence at the Ram Mandir Inauguration not only adds star power but also symbolizes the unity and love that people have for Lord Ram and his teachings. It's heartwarming to see Bollywood celebrities embracing their cultural heritage and being a part of such a significant moment in our country's history. Netizens are buzzing with excitement and showering them with love and praises for their choice of attire and the way they represent the iconic Ram and Sita duo. Watch the video to know more.