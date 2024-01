The Ram Mandir Inauguration is all set to take place on January 22nd in Ayodhya. It's going to be a ...

The Ram Mandir Inauguration is all set to take place on January 22nd in Ayodhya. It's going to be a truly historic event. Manoj Joshi, the talented actor who participated in Ayodhya ki Ramlila, has shared some incredibly heartfelt words about Ayodhya that will leave you feeling inspired. He talks about his deep connection to Ayodhya and the immense significance of the Ram Mandir. Manoj Joshi also mentions the beautification of Ayodhya, how it has become a divine and serene place. He touches upon the controversy surrounding the construction of the Ram temple and highlights the unity it has brought among people. Manoj Joshi's words are filled with love, devotion, and respect for Lord Ram and Ayodhya. Watch the video to know more.